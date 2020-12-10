Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 134 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 854 active cases.

25 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. BCHD says these 25 COVID-19 reach back to June 2020 and were reported directly to the Texas Department of State Health Services and were not reported locally to the Brazos County Health District. The health district has worked on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future. There have been 122 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Demographics Totals Gender 25 Male 15 Female 10 Age 40-49 1 50-59 3 60-69 5 70-79 7 80-89 5 90-99 4 Race White 13 Hispanic 7 African American 5

9,243 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

28 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,899 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 308 active probable cases and there have been 1,591 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,219. There have been 110,863 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 89 702 Brazos 854 10,219 Burleson 115 723 Grimes 147 1,472 Houston 24 603 Lee 38 372 Leon 50 476 Madison 33 879 Milam 36 715 Montgomery 4,620 20,014 Robertson 78 562 San Jacinto 8 266 Trinity 7 236 Walker 245 4,589 Waller 135 1,332 Washington 137 1,028

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 648 staffed hospital beds with 93 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 63 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 66 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 89 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 702 total cases and 600 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 115 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 723 total cases, and 597 cases have recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 147 active cases. There have been 1,472 total cases, 1,284 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 603 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 562 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 327 cases, with 270 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 50 active cases. The county has 476 total cases, with 409 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Madison County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 879 cases with 831 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 715 total cases and 669 recovered cases. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,620 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 20,014 total cases and 11,755 recovered cases. There are currently 29 people hospitalized, and there have been 181 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 78 active COVID-19 cases, with 562 total cases. Currently, 475 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 266 cases with 242 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 236 total cases with 220 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 245 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,589 total cases with 4,271 recoveries and 73 deaths.

Waller County currently has 135 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,332 total cases with 1,178 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 137 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,028 total cases with 837 recoveries and 54 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 167 active cases on Dec. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 9, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 202,457 active cases and 1,062,398 recoveries. There have been 1,283,674 total cases reported and 11,621,181 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 23,081 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 200,397 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 9 at 4:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.