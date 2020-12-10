Advertisement

High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody

Troopers, search dogs and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are currently looking for the suspect
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office confirms a high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spanning several counties left a Madisonville County Sheriff’s vehicle flipped.

According to the sheriff’s office, troopers started pursuing the suspect in Madison County but soon drove into the Bedias area in Grimes County. The suspect ditched the vehicle and ran. The reason for the start of the high speed pursuit is not known at this time.

Troopers, search dogs and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are currently looking for the suspect.

During the pursuit a Madison County Sheriff’s vehicle flipped, but the deputy was checked out by EMS and is not in any serious condition.

Law enforcement are looking for the suspect in the area of Highway 90 south of Bedias, near Bob Mathews Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you missed it Tuesday, there's another chance to spot the ISS Wednesday night!
Wednesday evening brings another chance to spot the International Space Station!
Marilyn Romanos, 53, of Calvert
Bryan police identify and arrest robbery suspect
Dontay Thomas, 35
Suspected drug dealer arrested with cocaine hidden in vehicle
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 803 as 111 new cases reported, one more death
Snook BBQ Co. now open
Family run BBQ business now open in Snook

Latest News

Salvation Army
Salvation Army needs volunteers in Madison County
Texas Education Agency
TEA pauses A-F ratings for 2020-2021 school year, STAAR testing to proceed
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss