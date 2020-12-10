High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office confirms a high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spanning several counties left a Madisonville County Sheriff’s vehicle flipped.

According to the sheriff’s office, troopers started pursuing the suspect in Madison County but soon drove into the Bedias area in Grimes County. The suspect ditched the vehicle and ran. The reason for the start of the high speed pursuit is not known at this time.

Troopers, search dogs and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are currently looking for the suspect.

During the pursuit a Madison County Sheriff’s vehicle flipped, but the deputy was checked out by EMS and is not in any serious condition.

Law enforcement are looking for the suspect in the area of Highway 90 south of Bedias, near Bob Mathews Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

