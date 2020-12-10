Advertisement

Experts say local hotel industry has suffered 50% loss in revenue compared to last year

Industry experts described these losses as “catastrophic.”
Local hospitality experts say the 50% loss in the industry this year is "catastrophic"
Local hospitality experts say the 50% loss in the industry this year is "catastrophic"(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local hospitality industry experts say that following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan and College Station hotels have experienced an average of 50% loss in revenue compared to 2019.

This comes after multiple hotels decided to shut down for months, a summer of uncertainty, and the shorter college football season. The latest setback was the postponement and potential cancellation of the Ole Miss game that was slated to happen this weekend.

Shane Pappas, General Manager of the Stella Hotel in Bryan, when they shut down at the end of March, they did not know what to expect. He adds that even being able to have some sort of football season has been a blessing.

“It obviously was disappointing to have Ole Miss back out this weekend, but you know it has been great to get the four games we’ve had, and the guests have still come out to the hotel even at a 25% capacity at the stadium,” said Pappas.

Noel Mayes, with the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association, says the net loss of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic has landed at about 20% to 40% depending on the hotel.

“Only one hotel has closed its doors with no intent to reopen. There are a couple of others that have just not reopened since the peak in March and April, and then there are several that have changed hands,” said Mayes. “So there are quite a few hotels that have the owners have lost possession of it and the bank is now in possession of that or the process as well underway.”

Although it has been a tough year for the hotel industry, Mayes says it has not been as bad as it has been for local restaurants.

“We still have Santa’s Wonderland, and it brings a lot of folks from out of town especially on the weekends. So that’s a demand overlay. For graduation, there are some folks coming in. So for us, it’s not nearly as bad as it would be when you look back to the peak in April or May,” said Mayes.

With a COVID-19 vaccine in the works, Pappas and Mayes say they remain hopeful that with it will come some more consumer confidence.

“We are trending upwards, and I think we have a lot of hope for next year. We are really looking at football coming back and having that full schedule, but we also know that if those things change we know that we can pivot,” said Pappas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you missed it Tuesday, there's another chance to spot the ISS Wednesday night!
Wednesday evening brings another chance to spot the International Space Station!
Marilyn Romanos, 53, of Calvert
Bryan police identify and arrest robbery suspect
Madeen Maredia will have to serve ten years of probation and more than 60 days in jail after...
College Station man sentenced to jail after high speed fatality crash three years ago
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 803 as 111 new cases reported, one more death
Local expert weighs in on Fort Hood report findings after 25 soldiers die there this year
Local expert weighs in on Fort Hood report findings after 25 soldiers die there this year

Latest News

Chance for rain and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley Friday.
Sunshine Thursday, Brazos Valley storms expected Friday
Family friends are selling t-shirts and decals with proceeds going towards medical bills.
Bryan family thankful for support after loved one injured in crash
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Bonham Elementary Jingle Bell Lane
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD’s Bonham Elementary staff hosts Jingle Bell Lane
Texas doctors urge public schools to use rapid COVID-19 antigen testing
Rapid antigen testing vs. Molecular testing: Which is best for our public schools?