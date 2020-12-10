Experts say local hotel industry has suffered 50% loss in revenue compared to last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local hospitality industry experts say that following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan and College Station hotels have experienced an average of 50% loss in revenue compared to 2019.

This comes after multiple hotels decided to shut down for months, a summer of uncertainty, and the shorter college football season. The latest setback was the postponement and potential cancellation of the Ole Miss game that was slated to happen this weekend.

Shane Pappas, General Manager of the Stella Hotel in Bryan, when they shut down at the end of March, they did not know what to expect. He adds that even being able to have some sort of football season has been a blessing.

“It obviously was disappointing to have Ole Miss back out this weekend, but you know it has been great to get the four games we’ve had, and the guests have still come out to the hotel even at a 25% capacity at the stadium,” said Pappas.

Noel Mayes, with the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association, says the net loss of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic has landed at about 20% to 40% depending on the hotel.

“Only one hotel has closed its doors with no intent to reopen. There are a couple of others that have just not reopened since the peak in March and April, and then there are several that have changed hands,” said Mayes. “So there are quite a few hotels that have the owners have lost possession of it and the bank is now in possession of that or the process as well underway.”

Although it has been a tough year for the hotel industry, Mayes says it has not been as bad as it has been for local restaurants.

“We still have Santa’s Wonderland, and it brings a lot of folks from out of town especially on the weekends. So that’s a demand overlay. For graduation, there are some folks coming in. So for us, it’s not nearly as bad as it would be when you look back to the peak in April or May,” said Mayes.

With a COVID-19 vaccine in the works, Pappas and Mayes say they remain hopeful that with it will come some more consumer confidence.

“We are trending upwards, and I think we have a lot of hope for next year. We are really looking at football coming back and having that full schedule, but we also know that if those things change we know that we can pivot,” said Pappas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.