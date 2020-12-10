Advertisement

No. 6 Aggies Close Out Fall Schedule Against Incarnate Word

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hosts Incarnate Word for the second time this season as it closes out its fall schedule. The meet is set for Friday, Dec 11th at the Rec Center Natatorium with diving starting at 1 p.m., and swimming events to follow at 4 p.m. The meet will not be open to the public. 

Junior Shaine Casas boasts A-cut times in five events already this season, including the 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM. Casas also dominated at the Art Adamson Invitational with five record-breaking performances. 

Senior Mark Theall has also been a top performer for the Aggies, having secured three individual first-place finishes so far this season. Theall’s times of 1:32.98 in the 200 free and 4:10.67 in the 500 free each stand as the third-fastest times in each event in the nation so far this year. 

Senior Tanner Olson set the school record in the 100 breast twice in one day during the Art Adamson Invite. His time of 51.39 during finals stands as the fastest time in school history. Sophomore Andres Puente has added four individual wins and a B-cut time in the 400 IM. 

In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-meter board at the Art Adamson Invite with sophomore Tony Stewart scoring first. Senior Kurtis Mathews earned the top score on the 1-meter for his second win of the season. 

The Aggies swam against Incarnate Word this season at the Art Adamson Invite. The Cardinals finished second in the three-day event.

