Soaking up the springlike sun before winter and a few storms return

Guess what? Another BEAUTIFUL day is on the way for the Brazos Valley. After a chilly start, we are set for another good 30 degree or more warm up before the day is done, letting some of us settle near 80 degrees. In case you were wondering, no, this will not be a record warm afternoon (87 set over 100 years ago) but it’ll certainly feel springlike today. Evening plans are looking good, with an added breeze as compared to days past, and a mild chill post-sunset.

Friday is still on track to be damp to potentially soggy across the Brazos Valley, especially east. A low pressure system set to drag a cold front through Texas (and bringing us back to “seasonable”) could help feed in some light rain for the morning drive, but we’ll watch for our best chance for widespread rain and a few storms from late morning through the late afternoon. While not overly likely, we’ll be watching for an isolated severe wind gust with the strongest storms in the afternoon, so keep that in mind for your very early weekend plans. As of right now, after tallying totals of .25″-.5″ (1″+ in storms), we clear out through at least early Sunday, where some light rain may come back into view during a chilly weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph after 12pm.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 70. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 47. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

