Salvation Army needs volunteers in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Madison County is in need of more volunteers for its Red Kettle Campaign there.

The organization says they’ve seen a drop in volunteers this year due to the pandemic and fear of exposure to the virus.

The head of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Madison County, Becky Blair, says there are protocols in place to keep people safe including wearing masks. Volunteers may help ring the bell at the Walmart in Madisonville each day of the week. Blair says Saturday is typically their busiest day.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve. If you’d like to volunteer, contact Blair at (936) 348-5465.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and those can be dropped off at Prosperity Bank located at 208 W Main Street.

All of the funds raised through the Kettle Campaign help families in Madison County.

The theme for this year’s campaign is Rescue Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.