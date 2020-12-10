Advertisement

Sunshine Thursday, Brazos Valley storms expected Friday

Heavy rain and lightning may disrupt Friday afternoon plans for some
Chance for rain and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley Friday.
Chance for rain and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley Friday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What a stretch of December weather! Sure, warmer than you expect this late in the year...but still phenomenal to step out to. After frost covered rooftops Wednesday morning, the official afternoon high at Easterwood Airport reached 81°. That temperature was 2° shy of tying the all-time warmest December 9th on record.

Thursday is another good looking, great feeling one. Highs reach the upper 70s under sunshine for one last day. Then change arrives that eventually opens the door to chilly December air to return to the Brazos Valley.

Friday will be a day to keep an eye on Interactive PinPoint Radar, specifically through the afternoon hours. Scattered rain will have the opportunity to develop into a line of thunderstorms as it sweeps west to east. Below are the general details of what and when to monitor:

  • TIMING: 12pm - 6pm
  • RAINFALL TOTALS: 0.25″ to 1.0 (or higher in localized areas east)
  • WIND: Isolated 40-50mph+ gusts possible with stronger storms east of Highway 6
  • HEAVY RAIN: Downpours could deposit 0.50″ to 1.0″ of rain over a matter of an hour. Brief street flooding possible if so
  • LIGHTNING: Expected with a majority of the activity that can develop.

For Bryan-College Station, the timing of this potential stormy weather is expected between 1pm and 3pm. That could have an impact on school release and pick-up time. While severe weather is not overly anticipated, stronger storms could have the ability to slow traffic and snarl road conditons.

Timeline of when rain and storms are possible across the Brazos Valley Friday.
Timeline of when rain and storms are possible across the Brazos Valley Friday.(KBTX)

The area of disturbed weather that will bring this rain chance to the Brazos Valley has been lodged southwest of California, over the Pacific Ocean, since Monday. Now that it has started the journey east, better data can be collected and fed into forecast models. This will be a timeline and potential that continues to be adjusted and fine-tuned over the next 24 to 36 hours.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FORECAST AND CHECK CURRENT RADAR ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

A cold front arrives Friday night dropping temperatures back to the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend.

