TEA pauses A-F ratings for 2020-2021 school year, STAAR testing to proceed

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced that A-F ratings will be paused for the 2020-2021 school year, but the STAAR testing will proceed for the school year.

The TEA has cited the ongoing disruptions associated with COVID-19 for pausing the rating system.

“The pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year.”

While the rating system has been paused, Texas still plans to proceed with STAAR testing.

TEA said the STAAR test provides critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow. But, TEA will give flexibility to schools that incorporate STAAR results into teacher evaluations, they will be able to remove that component this year.

TEA, teachers and education policymakers across the state are expecting to see the “sweeping impacts of the pandemic on student learning,” through STAAR results. These results will help policymakers create solutions for the years ahead.

STAAR testing is required to be made available to every eligible student, and will be administered on school campuses across the state or at other secure alternative testing sites.

“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives,” said Morath. “The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff in our schools this year, while working to ensure students grow academically.”

