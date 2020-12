BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on December 19 at Neyland Field will kick off at 11 a.m., announced Sunday by the Southeastern Conference. Television designations will be made at a later date.

The Aggies (7-1) are currently ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, the AP and the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.