Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD’s Bonham Elementary staff hosts Jingle Bell Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The faculty and staff at Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD wanted to bring some holiday cheer to their students in a safe and socially distant way. So they put their heads together and came up with the idea for a Jingle Bell Lane.

The event, recently hosted at the school, was a drive-through event featuring some cool classic cars, Christmas decorations, letters to Santa, and, of course, Old Saint Nick.

Students were encouraged to dress up festively as you can see below.

Bonham Elementary students rocks so reindeer antlers for the school's Jingle Bell Lane. (KBTX)

Organizers say no expense was spared in making sure students got a little holiday cheer.

Bonham Elementary students received goodie bags, a visit from Santa, and holiday wishes from all their favorite teachers. (KBTX)

The folks with Bryan ISD say everyone had some fun taking photos and enjoying socially distant merriment.

One thing's for sure; Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD knows how to throw a drive-thru event! The school's PTO spared no... Posted by Bryan ISD on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.