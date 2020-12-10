Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD’s Bonham Elementary staff hosts Jingle Bell Lane
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The faculty and staff at Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD wanted to bring some holiday cheer to their students in a safe and socially distant way. So they put their heads together and came up with the idea for a Jingle Bell Lane.
The event, recently hosted at the school, was a drive-through event featuring some cool classic cars, Christmas decorations, letters to Santa, and, of course, Old Saint Nick.
Students were encouraged to dress up festively as you can see below.
Organizers say no expense was spared in making sure students got a little holiday cheer.
The folks with Bryan ISD say everyone had some fun taking photos and enjoying socially distant merriment.
