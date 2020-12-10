Women’s Swimming & Diving set for dual meet Against Incarnate Word

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team hosts Incarnate Word for the second time this season. The meet, which closes out the fall portion of the schedule, is set to for Friday, Dec. 11th at the Rec Center Natatorium, with diving at 1 p.m. and swimming to follow at 4 p.m.

The meet will not be open to the public. Senior Jing Wen Quah has earned nine individual top finishes so far this season in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek boasts five top-25 times nationally so far this season, including the second-fastest time in the country in the 100 free(47.84).

The Newport, New York native had a breakout performance at the annual Art Adamson Invite and has tallied eight individual first-place finishes on the year. In diving, senior Charlye Campbell has earned two first-place finishes on the 1-meter board so far this season. Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont also earned a first-place finish on the platform dive during the Art Adamson Invite.

The Aggies swam against Incarnate Word just weeks ago at the Art Adamson Invite. The Cardinals finished third in the three-day event. Live results for the meet can be found here, while diving can be watched here and swimming here. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.