Active cases rise, 127 new COVID-19 cases reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 127 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 981 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 122 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,243 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,915 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 324 active probable cases and there have been 1,591 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,346. There have been 112,038 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 84 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Currently, there are 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 74 699 Brazos 981 10,346 Burleson 100 727 Grimes 157 1,494 Houston 29 583 Lee 36 330 Leon 48 479 Madison 41 887 Milam 30 719 Montgomery 4,736 20,252 Robertson 80 571 San Jacinto 8 266 Trinity 6 237 Walker 173 4,594 Waller 117 1,343 Washington 132 1,035

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 641 staffed hospital beds with 87 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 63 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 74 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 699 total cases and 612 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 100 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 727 total cases, and 614 cases have recovered. There have been 13 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 157 active cases. There have been 1,494 total cases, 1,296 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 583 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 537 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 330 cases, with 273 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Leon County currently has 48 active cases. The county has 479 total cases, with 413 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Madison County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 887 cases with 831 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 719 total cases and 676 recovered cases. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,736 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 20,252 total cases and 11,876 recovered cases. There are currently 29 people hospitalized, and there have been 182 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 80 active COVID-19 cases, with 571 total cases. Currently, 482 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 266 cases with 242 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 237 total cases with 222 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 173 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,594 total cases with 4,347 recoveries and 74 deaths.

Waller County currently has 117 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,343 total cases with 1,205 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Washington County currently has 132 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,035 total cases with 848 recoveries and 55 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 new cases and 173 active cases on Dec. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 11, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 202,666 active cases and 1,296,132 recoveries. There have been 1,296,132 total cases reported and 11,721,811 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 23,325 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 201,496 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 10 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

