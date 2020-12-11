Aggie legend named to The Guardian’s Top 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M soccer legend Shea Groom was identified as one of the Top 100 Female Footballers in the World by the United Kingdom’s The Guardian, in a list released this week by the news organization.

Groom checked in at No. 90 on the list compiled by a blue-ribbon voting panel that included 88 judges from 42 countries, including new United States Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The two-time All-American shined in her first season with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Groom started all seven games as the Dash won the Challenge Cup, scoring three goals, including the clincher in the final against Chicago Red Stars. Traded to the Dash over the offseason, Groom scored a goal in each of the first two games with her new squad.

The effort in the tournament earned Groom a spot on the Challenge Cup Best XI presented by Google. She sealed the championship match by racing from the midfield stripe past two defenders, to chase down a long ball and beat the keeper one-on-one, scoring from 17 yards out in second-half stoppage time to give the Dash a 2-0 edge. The goal earned Groom NWSL Play of the Game distinction, as well as garnering Budweiser Woman of the Match recognition.

Her success continued into the NWSL Fall Series, where Groom found the net three times in four games and assisted on two other goals. Groom’s form earned her a call-up to the US Women’s National Team camp in November.

Groom completed her sixth season in the NWSL. She started her career with her hometown squad FC Kansas City, where she was a fan favorite for three seasons. She tallied 17 goals and eight assists in 54 matches. In her rookie campaign, FCKC claimed the NWSL title. She spent the last two seasons with Sky Blue FC (2018) and Seattle Reign (2019).The Liberty, Missouri, native is one of the most decorated players in the history of Aggie soccer. She earned National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-America in both 2013 (second team) and 2014 (first team). In 2014, she was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well as earning CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team accolades.