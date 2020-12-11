Aggies Embark on First Road Trip of the Season

Game #4:

Texas A&M (3-0) vs. TCU (4-2)Saturday, December 12, 2020 • 1:00 p.m. (CT)Dickies Arena • Fort Worth, Texas TELEVISION: ESPN+

Ted Emrich, Play-by-Play Lance Blanks, Commentary RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station) Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play Dr. John Thornton, Commentary SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 390; Internet: 980

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball hits the road for the first time this season as it takes on TCU in a neutral site matchup at Dickies Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Aggies are 3-0 to begin the season for the first time since 2017-18 after defeating UTRGV, 81-68, Sunday at Reed Arena. Sophomore Emanuel Miller paced the Maroon & White offensively as he scored 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. Miller is the first Aggie to register consecutive double-doubles with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back games since Shanne Jones had three in the 1997-98 season.

Sophomore Andre Gordon chipped in a career-high 18 points with five assists and zero turnovers against the Vaqueros, and senior Savion Flagg tallied a career-high seven assists.

For the season, Miller tops the team with 22.0 points per game, followed by senior Quenton Jackson at 14.4. Flagg and Gordon are third and fourth on the team, respectively, at 12.3 and 12.0 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs enter Saturday’s matchup with a 4-2 record (0-1 Big 12) and they look to snap a two-game losing streak. TCU is led by RJ Nembhard, who is averaging 17.6 points per game, and Mike Miles, who is second on the team with 12.8 points. Kevin Samuel is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.3 points and a team-high 10.8 rebounds per game.

The game may be seen on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and Lance Blanks on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.