Advertisement

Army–Navy’s play-by-play announcers preview 121st annual rivalry on KBTX

By Tre Jones
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday is the 121st annual Army and Navy game, and Army play-by-play announcer Rich DeMarco and Navy play-by-play announcer Pete Medhurst joined Brazos Valley This Morning Friday to preview what fans can expect at the game.

Traditionally, the game is played in Philadelphia, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s game will be played in West Point, NY. Civilian fans are not able to attend the 2020 game. Only 8,000 cadets and midshipmen are going to the game. Despite the changes, DeMarco says the game will still feel electric.

“I think it’s going to have a great atmosphere,” said DeMarco. “Field painted ‘Army and Navy’--it’s going to be awesome.”

Although most fans aren’t allowed at this year’s game, USAA is giving fans a chance to snag seats at next year’s match-up. USAA is hosting a virtual Army-Navy House contest where they are asking fans of each team to submit photos showing their spirit for a chance to win a trip to the 2021 Army-Navy Game.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult ticket to get, but someone is going to get lucky this weekend by going to armynavyhouse.com,” said Medhurst.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance for Saturday’s game. This will be President Trump’s third appearance for this game.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US set for rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases rise, 127 new COVID-19 cases reported
Johntae Johnson, 22
College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery
COVID in Context: Dec. 11
COVID in Context: As Brazos County cases rise, fewer and fewer are from 18-24-year-olds
An isolated strong wind gust will be possible with expected thunderstorms east of Highway 6...
Rain and storm potential bookends the weekend