Army–Navy’s play-by-play announcers preview 121st annual rivalry on KBTX

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday is the 121st annual Army and Navy game, and Army play-by-play announcer Rich DeMarco and Navy play-by-play announcer Pete Medhurst joined Brazos Valley This Morning Friday to preview what fans can expect at the game.

Traditionally, the game is played in Philadelphia, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s game will be played in West Point, NY. Civilian fans are not able to attend the 2020 game. Only 8,000 cadets and midshipmen are going to the game. Despite the changes, DeMarco says the game will still feel electric.

“I think it’s going to have a great atmosphere,” said DeMarco. “Field painted ‘Army and Navy’--it’s going to be awesome.”

Although most fans aren’t allowed at this year’s game, USAA is giving fans a chance to snag seats at next year’s match-up. USAA is hosting a virtual Army-Navy House contest where they are asking fans of each team to submit photos showing their spirit for a chance to win a trip to the 2021 Army-Navy Game.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult ticket to get, but someone is going to get lucky this weekend by going to armynavyhouse.com,” said Medhurst.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance for Saturday’s game. This will be President Trump’s third appearance for this game.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. on KBTX.

