ATT&T outage in Jewett area hindering 911 calls
The outage is preventing 903-626 phone numbers from dialing 911
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they have been notified by AT&T of a large outage in the Jewett area, according to a Facebook post.
The outage is preventing 903-626 phone numbers from dialing 911. The sheriff’s office said if you are in need of emergency services to call from a cell phone and dial their office number at 903-536-2749.
