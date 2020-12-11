ATT&T outage in Jewett area hindering 911 calls

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they have been notified by AT&T of a large outage in the Jewett area, according to a Facebook post.

The outage is preventing 903-626 phone numbers from dialing 911. The sheriff’s office said if you are in need of emergency services to call from a cell phone and dial their office number at 903-536-2749.

