Baylor Scott & White Health planning final steps for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before even being chosen as the first COVID-19 vaccine distribution location, Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station began practicing protocols for receiving the vaccine.

That’s because of the extreme temperatures needed to store the Pfizer vaccine. Rachel Crowder, Director of Pharmacy for Baylor Scott & White, says this practice is an important key for the hospital.

“It’s a very elaborate shipping container, as you can imagine with -70°C, that it involves dry ice and a lot of different layers. And they only have about two minutes to transfer from the shipping container fully into the freezer,” said Crowder. “Then we have to let the freezer sit closed for two hours before we can open it to make sure that everything stays at the exact right temperature.”

This ability to house the vaccine at these temperatures is one of the things the hospital had to agree upon in order to be chosen.

“It was a very extensive application, and it included quite a bit of information, including our refrigerator and freezer storage capacity, the types of patient populations we serve, and our community demographic,” said Crowder.

At Thursday’s Brazos County Health District press conference, local health officials said 24 other providers in town, including the Health District and St. Joseph’s Hospital, will soon be able to distribute vaccines as well.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which is a two vaccine series, it’s two doses with 21 days apart. That one requires the ultra-cold storage being -70°C or -95°F. We also are anticipating the Moderna vaccine to be approved likely about a week behind the Pfizer vaccine, also a two-shot series that they do between day zero and day 28,″ said Crowder.

As soon as the first round of Phase 1A vaccines is received, Crowder says they plan to begin vaccinating their employees immediately. Also included in that round of nearly 1,000 vaccines are certain nursing home workers and residents.

Health officials Thursday say Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph’s Health will not require employees to get the vaccine.

Crowder says this process of being prepared for a vaccine has been in the works for months and they are proud to be able to offer it soon.

“Baylor Scott and White has been working diligently for the past 10 months to care for our communities. For patients infected with COVID-19, and for our general patients, and we are so excited to be included and recognized to receive this first disbursement of a vaccine. It will still be very important for everyone to continue to wash hands, wear masks, and socially distance and make wise choices when interacting with others so that we can all conquer this infection together,” said Crowder.

