Brazos County mother concerned about speeding traffic after daughter’s school bus hit by 18 wheeler

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A busy stretch of Brazos County highway 21 has been plagued with multiple accidents, 297 in the past three years according to the Crash Records Information System. Several of those accidents involved school buses.

Tina Corgey is a concerned mother who is now taking matters into her own hands. Back In October, Corgey’s 13-year-old daughter was injured when her school bus was hit by an 18 wheeler on highway 21.

“I just want some attention brought to the rural areas of Brazos County where these accidents are more prone to happen,” said Corgey.

Every morning since the accident, she stands along busy Highway 21 with her phone in hand, recording video of traffic speeding past school buses. She says she wants to make sure no parent has to endure what she’s going through.

“It’s Scary,” said Corgey as she described what she was feeling on the morning of Oct. 29. “I watched my daughter’s school bus be hit, and that as a parent, that’s just not, that’s not cool at all.”

She says the drivers on highway 21 disregard traffic laws regardless of if there is a school bus stopping or not.

“People drive not the speed limit, not 70, not 75, more like 90 and 95,” said Corgey.

Warren Lanphier, director of transportation for the Bryan Independent School District, says in the past three years, school buses have been rear-ended three times on Highway 21. He says that although no one on the buses have been critically injured, these accidents could have been avoided if drivers would slow down and be more aware of their surroundings.

“What happens is people get out there, it’s a lot of distractions, there’s a lot of other cars on the highway, they’re not paying attention,” said Lanphier. “These have been situations where people were admittedly on cell phones not looking, and they look up, and there’s a school bus.”

A Bryan ISD bus and an 18-wheeler crashed early Thursday morning (KBTX)

Jayson Lyday,a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriffs’ Office, says the department takes school bus safety seriously.

“School buses are carrying our precious cargo, which are our children,” said Lyday.

He says when a school bus has its caution lights activated, all driving traffic must obey and respond to the school bus by slowing down and stopping.

“In the first offense for failure to stop for a school bus a $784 fine and a second offense can be up to a $1,250,” said Lyday.

He says drivers who fail to obey traffic laws that result in another person’s injury will face additional consequences.

“If someone fails to stop for a school bus while their caution lights are activated and during that process, someone is injured, they can be charged with a class A misdemeanor, which is an arrestable offense,” said Lyday.

School Bus Safety: Texas Transportation Code §545.066 (Passing a School Bus) When a School Bus stops to receive or... Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The sheriff’s office and DPS say they’re continuing to step up patrols on Highway 21 and in school zones.

“Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling all highways and zones in Brazos County that are outside of the city limits, and if we do see something that happens in the city limits, we will deal with that as well,” said Lyday.

The accident that occurred on Oct. 29 is still under investigation.

