Brazos County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Chief Deputy’s retirement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of Chief Deputy, Jim Stewart.

Prior to his eight years with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart was a reserved police officer for the City of Bryan for 20 years.

“Sheriff Kirk is moving on to greener pastures as a retired sheriff and he and I have been running parallel for the last eight years and so it’s time for him to go. He had had enough of being the sheriff and it’s time for me to go so the sheriff elect can bring in his own chief deputy,” said Stewart.

Stewart says his next adventure will be joining his wife Vicky in New Mexico.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her next week, doing things with my wife, getting up making her coffee, and talking about world events. I’ve really been missing that since she’s been gone,” said Stewart “You know get back with the family and start doing things again and just chill out a bit.”

Stewart says he may be retiring but will still be connected to Brazos County.

“I probably will still keep my finger in the pie a little bit. I’m still the treasurer of the Texas Chief Deputies Association and very involved with them and I’ll still be working with the Judge on the COVID-19 response for Brazos County,” said Stewart.

During the ceremony law enforcement agencies recognized Stewart for his service.

Others like community volunteer Mary Jo Prince thanked him for his dedication to the community.

“His energy, his momentum, his giving spirit just never ceases and so we’re sad that he’s leaving but we know he’s got some great plans ahead,” said Prince.

Stewart says he’s thankful for the friends he’s made over the years and the organizations he served for.

“I’ll miss that a lot and I’ll miss serving on these boards and making a contribution,” said Stewart.

