Bryan ISD sees delays selling former administration building downtown

The former admin building is no longer in use in Downtown Bryan.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is experiencing some delays on the sale of their former administration building.

Back in May the school district authorized the sale of the Travis Education Support Center. The sale for $2.45 million was to Computers, Electronics, Office, ETC. Limited, which is a local company.

The district said the company has terminated that contract. They are now looking at other options.

The school district no longer needed the building after bond improvements remodeled the former Stephen F. Austin campus into an Administration Building in 2018.

