Bryan returns to postseason play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Vikings will face Cedar Hill Friday night in a Class 6A Division 2 bi-district playoff game.

Cedar Hill finished the regular season 7-1 and was ranked number 8 in the Class 6A state rankings. Bryan went 6-2 in the regular season. To pull off an upset and advance in the playoffs the Vikings will have to play well on both sides of the ball Friday night. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “We’re going to have to tackle well. We’re going to have to hold them down to as few big plays as we can because they like to go deep and they have a quarterback that can stop on a dime or he can run it.” Rogers added, “Offensively we have to execute. We have to move the chains, keep their offense off the field and they have a good defense. It’s going to be a tall order.”

Bryan and Cedar Hill are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm Friday at Longhorn Stadium in Cedar Hill.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.