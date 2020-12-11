Advertisement

Buffalo ISD closing next week due to rapid increase of illness

Students will be sent home with paper-based work today to complete next week.
Buffalo ISD
Buffalo ISD(Buffalo ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Buffalo ISD has announced the school district will close next week due to “a rapid increase of illness among staff members,” in a Facebook post Friday.

BISD will close all campuses for the week of Dec. 14-18. Students will be sent home with paper-based work today to complete next week. Parents and students will be contacted over the phone by a teacher for at-home learning attendance purposes, according to the district.

Posted by Buffalo ISD/Bison Nation on Friday, December 11, 2020

