Buffalo ISD closing next week due to rapid increase of illness

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Buffalo ISD has announced the school district will close next week due to “a rapid increase of illness among staff members,” in a Facebook post Friday.

BISD will close all campuses for the week of Dec. 14-18. Students will be sent home with paper-based work today to complete next week. Parents and students will be contacted over the phone by a teacher for at-home learning attendance purposes, according to the district.

BISD Parents and Community, Due to the rapid increase of illness among staff members over the past 48 hours all BISD... Posted by Buffalo ISD/Bison Nation on Friday, December 11, 2020

