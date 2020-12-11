City of College Station holds workshop to explore possibility of city-owned broadband internet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held a workshop Thursday evening to explore the possibility of providing a city-owned broadband internet service.

The city wants to bridge the digital divide by closing the gap between regions and demographics with access to reliable and affordable internet and those who don’t.

Three different broadband options were explored during Thursday’s workshop. The ways in which they differed for the most part had to do with how the contracts for service would be handled and how support to the network would be managed. Each option also included limitations in which pairing it with another option may be the best way to make them work.

Next steps will include additional discovery of options and costs while seeking direction from the city council. This idea will be prioritized as a strategic initiative at the City Council Retreat.

The workshop comes just two days after the City of Bryan held its own workshop exploring the same idea of city-owned broadband internet.

