Advertisement

College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery

Johntae Johnson, 22
Johntae Johnson, 22(Johntae Johnson, 22)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they have a suspect in custody after an armed robbery at a convenience store Thursday night.

Authorities were called out to the 1800 block of Brothers Boulevard around 11 p.m. for an aggravated robbery. The caller said that someone was trying to break into a convenience store while it was locked.

Officers searched around the area until they reportedly found Johntae Johnson, 22, robbing a convenience store elsewhere, in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive. According to authorities, Johnson was armed with a gun and jumped over the counter with a bag. The clerk yelled to police that the store was just robbed.

Police caught Johnson after a short chase. They also recovered the bag which was full of cash. Police say he admitted to robbing the store and running because he was scared.

Johnson is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US set for rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases rise, 127 new COVID-19 cases reported
COVID in Context: Dec. 11
COVID in Context: As Brazos County cases rise, fewer and fewer are from 18-24-year-olds
Army's play-by-play announcer Rich Demarco and Navy's Pete Medhurst joined BVTM Friday to...
Army–Navy’s play-by-play announcers preview 121st annual rivalry on KBTX
An isolated strong wind gust will be possible with expected thunderstorms east of Highway 6...
Rain and storm potential bookends the weekend