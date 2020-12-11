College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they have a suspect in custody after an armed robbery at a convenience store Thursday night.

Authorities were called out to the 1800 block of Brothers Boulevard around 11 p.m. for an aggravated robbery. The caller said that someone was trying to break into a convenience store while it was locked.

Officers searched around the area until they reportedly found Johntae Johnson, 22, robbing a convenience store elsewhere, in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive. According to authorities, Johnson was armed with a gun and jumped over the counter with a bag. The clerk yelled to police that the store was just robbed.

Police caught Johnson after a short chase. They also recovered the bag which was full of cash. Police say he admitted to robbing the store and running because he was scared.

Johnson is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

