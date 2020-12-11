College Station prepares for Sherman on Saturday in Bi-District Playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will host their first-round playoff game on Saturday against Sherman after finishing in second place in District 8-5A Division I.

The Cougars have won 7 and in a row while the Bearcats have won 4 straight to close out the regular season.

College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff says while both offenses are very similar, Sherman’s defensive style is something the Cougars haven’t gone up against for several years.

“They do a lot of the same kind of stuff that we do trying to move the ball with a short passing game running crossing routes and they have two really good running backs,” said Huff. “On defense, it’s a defense that we have not seen this year. It’s still like a three-man front but more of what we saw a couple of years ago against Georgetown. We have not seen it since then. So there are some adjustments that we’re going to have to make. They have a lot of defense of back type guys. They have a lot of speed on the field. We’ve got our work cut out for us,” concluded Huff.

This will be the first-ever meeting between College Station and Sherman. Kickoff is set for 2 at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.