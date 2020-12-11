Advertisement

COVID in Context: As Brazos County cases rise, fewer and fewer are from 18-24-year-olds

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most Bryan-College Station college students have made their holiday exodus from BCS, as schools like Texas A&M University are not holding in-person classes after Thanksgiving.

Since those students have returned to their hometowns, their percentage of COVID-19 cases have gone with them. While cases are still rising in Brazos County, the percentage of new cases attributed to 18-24-year-olds has decreased.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

