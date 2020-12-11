Drying things out heading into the first half of the weekend

After a rainy Friday for a good portion of the Brazos Valley, most of the activity is headed out of the area as we head into the early evening hours. We’ll monitor PinPoint Radar for a few showers in our eastern counties through about 7 p.m., but for the majority of the Brazos Valley, we’ll be sitting in good shape for any Friday night plans.

Before drier air can filter into the area with the approaching cold front, lingering moisture will lead to a few areas of patchy fog through the early morning hours Saturday. If you’re heading out early to kick off any weekend activities, plan on giving yourself a little extra time as you head out the door. As the fog clears throughout the morning, we’ll be left with plenty of sunshine heading throughout the rest of the day with temperatures headed for the mid 60s by the afternoon.

A brief return of a southeasterly breeze looks to filter in just enough moisture by Sunday to spark up another chance for widespread showers and the possibility for a few rumbles before the day is done. This rain chance comes as another front pushes through the area and brings with it a bigger chill heading into the beginning of next week!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 46. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. High: 63. Wind: Breezy, S/N 10-20 mph.

