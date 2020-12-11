Advertisement

Drying things out heading into the first half of the weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a rainy Friday for a good portion of the Brazos Valley, most of the activity is headed out of the area as we head into the early evening hours. We’ll monitor PinPoint Radar for a few showers in our eastern counties through about 7 p.m., but for the majority of the Brazos Valley, we’ll be sitting in good shape for any Friday night plans.

Before drier air can filter into the area with the approaching cold front, lingering moisture will lead to a few areas of patchy fog through the early morning hours Saturday. If you’re heading out early to kick off any weekend activities, plan on giving yourself a little extra time as you head out the door. As the fog clears throughout the morning, we’ll be left with plenty of sunshine heading throughout the rest of the day with temperatures headed for the mid 60s by the afternoon.

A brief return of a southeasterly breeze looks to filter in just enough moisture by Sunday to spark up another chance for widespread showers and the possibility for a few rumbles before the day is done. This rain chance comes as another front pushes through the area and brings with it a bigger chill heading into the beginning of next week!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 46. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. High: 63. Wind: Breezy, S/N 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US set for rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy this weekend!
KBTX PinPoint Weather
FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms at times
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Soaking up the springlike sun before winter and a few storms return
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain and thunder leads in chilly weekend changes