Free mobile COVID-19 testing expanding into next week in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More free mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Brazos County next week.

From Dec. 15-17 testing will be done at Brian Bachmann Community Park from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Appointments are not required but are encouraged. You can register 24 hours in advance here.

The test is an oral swab, you should not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting test. Testing is available to anyone over 5-years-old or any child that can cough on command. You do not have to be symptomatic or a Brazos County resident to get tested. A photo ID is required.

All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

Dec. 15 (11 am-7 pm)

Dec. 16 (11 am-7 pm)

Dec. 17 (11 am-7 pm)

