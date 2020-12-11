Advertisement

Here’s where you can get a dose of holiday spirit this weekend

From Downtown Bryan to Hearne, holiday magic is in the air.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another weekend in December is upon us and the Brazos Valley is looking to get festive! This weekend boasts several holiday oriented activities fit for everyone in the family.

Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll: Dec. 11

Everyone Downtown Bryan puts on Christmas parade to ring in the holiday season, but this year due to the pandemic it’s looking a little different. On Friday, Dec. 11 for 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. areas of Downtown Bryan will be closed off and floats will be parked in the street closure areas. Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view the floats. People looking at the floats will also be able to peruse the holiday window displays created by businesses downtown.

Downtown Bryan Christmas Stroll at Saint Andrews: Dec. 11

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church is putting on a lighted stroll of their own. from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. visitors can stroll through the church’s courtyard and listen to Christmas music. Members of the Bell choir will also be playing carols and hymns in from of the church.

Hearne Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Market: Dec. 12

The Hearne Chamber of Commerce is putting on an all day Christmas market and parade in Downtown Hearne. Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. vendors will be selling food and crafts. The Chrismtas Parade will start at 5 p.m. and end with the lighting of the Downtown Hearne Christmas Tree.

BVSO Presents Holiday Pops: Dec. 13

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra with music director Marcelo Bussiki invite you to bring the entire family to hear all your classic holiday favorites, as well as wonderfully unexpected musical surprises from this highly anticipated concert. The concert will be held at Christ United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

