Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy this weekend!

Scattered to widespread showers and a couple storms are possible through a large portion of Friday before we clear things out tonight. A large upper level low pressure system will sweep across the state today, which has already been the culprit for a few wet spots on the morning drive, but daytime heating and an approaching front may give some extra “oomph” to any precip across the area through the afternoon. We’re focused mainly on the midday to mid-afternoon, especially along and east of Highway 6. A quick, strong wind gust can’t be ruled out with the absolute strongest storms, so keep aware through the day just in case! Skies look to clear by or before sunset, and evening plans will be dry save those of us in the far eastern Brazos Valley.

Saturday clears out beautifully, with sunshine and temperatures near 60 by the afternoon. The main system associated with this unsettled weather finally moves eastward and looks to drag another, COLDER front by Sunday evening. Through that, another round of showers and perhaps an isolated storm (no severe weather expected) will be possible to finish the weekend, then drier and much colder air comes our way through most of next week.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. High: 69. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 46. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 45. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.