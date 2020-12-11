Advertisement

No. 10 Texas A&M improves to 5-0 with 79-56 win over Arkansas Little Rock

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team picked up its 3rd road win of the young season with a 79-56 win over Arkansas Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center.

Aaliyah Wilson leads the Aggies in scoring with 13 points, while Destiny Pitts, and Alexis Morris added 12 points each, and Ciera Johnson tossing in 10.

After four straight double/doubles, N’dea Jones’ streak was snapped with 7 points and 5 rebounds.

Texas A&M (5-0) will return to Reed Arena on Sunday for a 5 p.m. tip against Abilene Christian.

