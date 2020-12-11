Parents should have someone they can turn to for help when feeling overwhelmed, executive director of Scotty’s House says

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scotty’s House Executive Director Cary Baker says parents should have a family member or close friend they can ask for help whenever they begin feeling overwhelmed by the stresses of parenting.

The advice comes after a College Station father was jailed after admitting to two incidents where he inflicted serious injuries to his baby, according to College Station police.

Baker says when a family is expecting and know they’re going to have a baby, that’s when they should start making a plan.

“If you get overwhelmed, stressed, or lacking sleep, which is common, have somebody that you can call to step in for 30 minutes to an hour so you can get a break,” Baker said.

Even if you’re in a situation where a close family member or friend can provide some relief, Baker says just leaving the room for a few moments can also go a long way.

”If the baby has been fed, has a clean diaper, and in a safe space, put him or her in the crib and walk away,” Baker said. “Go outside and take that breather because hurting a baby, just getting overwhelmed for a minute or two, can have life-changing consequences.”

Baker says if there’s no one you can turn to, work to make close relationships with neighbors so there is someone close by who you can trust.

Scotty’s House is a nonprofit organization that provides a child-friendly environment for children who have been abused. They provide a supportive and nurturing environment in which a victim can interact with the necessary agencies. The child is the primary concern of the Scotty’s House team.

