Postal services gearing up for the holiday rush

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is just two weeks away and postal services are gearing up for the busiest time of year.

On Thursday, Peggy Telg was at Postal Plus sending out her last batch of Christmas gifts.

“Yup. Last one, last one. I try to get all my out of town items done by December the 10th,” said Telg.

This year, she’s not the only one getting things done early.

“This business has started even at the beginning of December. In fact, right after Thanksgiving, and I think what it is is you have more people who are working from home who can pop in and pop out. But then also, a lot more people are going to ship so they’re starting earlier this year,” said Becky Cochener, the senior vice president of Postal Plus.

Officials with the United States Postal Service say December 11-18 is when they start to see the big rush. They start planning for the holiday season in June and say this year, they’ve also had to consider the pandemic.

“We can’t place a number on it but we do anticipate an increase on online ordering and buying and so forth. So we have positioned ourselves to be able to move that volume and get it to where it’s going,” said Cephus Riggins, manager of post office operations for the Houston District.

Whether you’re using the post office or a local shipping company, they say it’s important to know size and weight of your packages matter, make sure your packages are sealed well and know your deadlines.

To get presents out by Christmas through USPS you can visit their website. Riggins says there’s also useful tools online for looking up correct addresses and zip codes. To make sure your packages get safely to their destinations, Riggins says you can sign up for informed delivery. To make sure packages don’t get stolen, you can fill out a “hold pick up” card if you’ll be out of town at your local post office or online and you can customize your delivery online as long as you have the tracking number.

If you’re shipping through UPS you can follow these guidelines:

The last days to ship for delivery on or before December 24 can be found on the Year-end Schedule at ups.com/holidays and include:

· UPS® Ground: As early as Tuesday, December 15*

· UPS 3 Day Select®: Monday, December 21

· UPS 2nd Day Air®: Tuesday, December 22

· UPS Next Day Air®: Wednesday, December 23

*Most UPS Ground shipments will have later last recommended shipping dates. Please check your shipment’s transit time at ups.com/ctc.

