Rain and storm potential bookends the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Off and running on Friday with an added dose of warmth and humidity, and a few showers. We are still watching the late morning through mid-afternoon timeframe for our severe potential for today.

Friday brings a low end severe wind gust threat for any storms that develop this afternoon. (KBTX)

The risk is still very much on the low end, but a few storms will need to be monitored for a strong wind threat. Wind gusts to 40-60mph will be possible as this system sweeps across the Brazos Valley through the day, clearing from west to east as we get to our later afternoon and evening plans.

Saturday clears out beautifully, with sunshine and temperatures near 60 by the afternoon. The main system associated with this unsettled weather finally moves eastward and looks to drag another, COLDER front by Sunday evening. Through that, another round of showers and perhaps an isolated storm (no severe weather expected) will be possible to finish the weekend, then drier and much colder air comes our way through most of next week.

FRIDAY: Very isolated severe risk to go along with expected widespread showers and scattered storms through the late afternoon.



We begin to clear west to east through the day, hopefully getting us dry by dinnertime. https://t.co/U5u7AYBmUd pic.twitter.com/uJ72K4GYSL — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) December 11, 2020

