Rohr Chabad Jewish Center holds virtual menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at Texas A&M University hosted a virtual menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

The Chabad usually lights the menorah on campus each year, but because of the pandemic and the fact that students are already on holiday break this year, they decided to take it virtual.

“This year we’ll be lighting it without the massive crowds that we usually have on the university campus,” the center’s director Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff said.

In some ways, this year’s virtual celebration embodied the spirit of the holiday than in years past, Lazaroff says.

“We don’t have everyone here, but that just means we’re spreading the light even further,” Lazaroff said. “Everyone is able to be a bastion of light in their homes, communities, and cities. Instead of having a large amount of light in one place, we’re able to spread the light wherever our students and community may be.”

Lazaroff says the symbol of the menorah spreading light is even more important this year because of how much darker the current time seems to be.

“The significance of Hanukkah is the miracle of the lights,” Lazaroff said. “When we talk about the symbol of the menorah and what it represents, it’s light over darkness. Especially now during this very challenging time for many, it may feel very, very dark. The idea is that in a dark room, no matter how little the light, it permeates the entire room.”

The Rohr Chabad will also host a drive-thru event December 13 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Those who attend can stay in their cars the entire time to enjoy a video presentation and will be brought Hanukkah gift boxes. You need to register beforehand by visiting chabadathome.com to reserve a gift box.

