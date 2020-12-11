Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a chase near Downtown Bryan Thursday night.

Officers were patrolling bars in the area of 400 North Bryan. Officers say they saw 29-year-old Jerry Reyes outside behind one of the bars around 11 p.m. When Reyes spotted them he reportedly started running.

Authorities caught him about a mile away on William Joel Bryan Parkway. According to police, he had about 6 grams of cocaine in several baggies, as well as 10 ecstasy pills. Reyes was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery as well as evading arrest.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.