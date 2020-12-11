Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars

The the suspect saw police, he reportedly started running
Jerry Reyes, 29(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a chase near Downtown Bryan Thursday night.

Officers were patrolling bars in the area of 400 North Bryan. Officers say they saw 29-year-old Jerry Reyes outside behind one of the bars around 11 p.m. When Reyes spotted them he reportedly started running.

Authorities caught him about a mile away on William Joel Bryan Parkway. According to police, he had about 6 grams of cocaine in several baggies, as well as 10 ecstasy pills. Reyes was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery as well as evading arrest.

