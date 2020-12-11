This week’s Classroom Champion is Delayni Drgac.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Delayni Drgac. The Caldwell High School Senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked sixth in her class.

“Delayni is a very special individual in the fact that she has a ton of family support. I know that her family is so excited for everything that she does. And they will always come to the matches or be involved in everything that she’s in. And so I think a lot of her drive does come from the fact that she does have a great support group, as far as that goes. And she internally, wants to be successful and so she won’t except anything than her best effort. Whether it be on the classroom, on the track, or on the court.” - Wendy Weiss, Teacher

“She’s a little bit of both actually. There have been times when...need to get the girls on the same page. She’s that girl to step up and direct them with words, “Hey, this is what ya’ll need to get done.” But she also is one that will step up to the playing plate. She goes out and puts it on her shoulders and gets it done. A couple years ago when she was able to calm the team during the storm so to speak. She was able to you know, make them laugh at that point in time where they needed to just you know, be relaxed. And she was able to do that, and it worked for the benefit of our team, because once we got relaxed we started playing our game.” - Jane Anne Giese, Coach

“I would say that I’m more of a lead by example type person. Because I’m not always the one to be in your face type, pick you up. But, I do lead by example because on the volleyball court you don’t always need someone to tell you what you’re doing wrong. You just need someone to look to when times get difficult and I’d say that I’m more lead by example. Because I do tend to stay calm in tough situations, and I think that that really pulls us all through,” said Drgac.

After high school, Delayni plans on attending Texas A&M University and majoring in Allied Health. And her goal is to one day become a Physician Assistant in Dermatology.

Congratulations to Delayni Drgac of Caldwell High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

