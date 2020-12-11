Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Mayor Ring-Off for the Red Kettle Campaign

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 15th Annual Salvation Army Mayor Ring-Off is Saturday, pitting the mayors of Bryan and College Station against each other to raise money for the local Salvation Army.

The ring-off runs from noon until 1:00 p.m.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney will be at the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard in College Station.

City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson will be at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Last year, the mayors raised a total of $6,337.80.

Bryan has never lost the Ring-Off. The Bryan mayor has won the showdown 14 consecutive years.

This year, their goal is to raise $10,000.

This year, the public will have the ability to give online to their mayor’s kettle. The public can start giving now through Sunday night.

Click here to donate now through Sunday.

The amounts collected online will count toward each mayor’s total.

