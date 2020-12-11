Advertisement

Trial for mother of Hazana Anderson underway in Galveston

Tiaundra Christon was charged with tampering with a human corpse
(KGNS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST
GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The jury trial for Tiaundra Christon is underway. Now in its fourth day, several law enforcement members from College Station have testified.

Christon and her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett, 34, of Houston, were charged with tampering with a human corpse after Christon’s 1-year-old daughter, Hazana Anderson, was beaten to death at a Houston motel. Her body was disposed of in a body of water in Galveston County. She originally claimed the child went missing from her stroller in the middle of the day from a College Station park.

The trial started on Dec. 8. Christon pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. An opening statement from the State was made and several witnesses were called to the stand. Dep. Jacob Manuel, Det. Amanda Hall, and Dr. Erin Barnhardt all gave testimonies, records show.

The second day saw Cpl. Gary Southerland with College Station police, Det. Danny Junek and Det. Robert Wilson take the witness stand. Wilson’s testimony carried over to the next day, Dec. 10, along with Det. Jared Cleere, Avalon Knighten, Det. Kyle Zulkowski, Det. Rebecca Wendt and Det. Justin Oehlke. On Friday, the court heard Ranger Josh Ray testify.

Christon was released in April on a reduced bond of $100,000 by Galveston County’s 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox.

Hewett pleaded guilty to the tampering charge on a plea deal and was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison in November 2019.

