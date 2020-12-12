115 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 115 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1096 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 122 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,243 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

34 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,929 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 338 active probable cases and there have been 1,591 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,461. There have been 113,226 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 84 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 77 709 Brazos 1096 10461 Burleson 119 729 Grimes 179 1498 Houston 54 581 Lee 123 331 Leon 98 485 Madison 62 889 Milam 48 737 Montgomery 4974 20619 Robertson 121 578 San Jacinto 41 267 Trinity 17 240 Walker 141 4347 Waller 135 1367 Washington 189 1038

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 639 staffed hospital beds with 101 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 67 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 77 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 709 total cases and 679 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 119 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 721 total cases, and 696 cases have recovered. There have been 13 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 179 active cases. There have been 1,498 total cases, 1,385 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 581 total cases of COVID-19. There are 54 active cases and 877 cases are recovered. There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 123 active cases. The county has a total of 331 cases, with 558 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Leon County currently has 98 active cases. The county has 485 total cases, with 519 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Madison County has reported 62 active cases. The county has a total of 889 cases with 929 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 737 total cases and 689 recovered cases. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,974 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 20,619 total cases and 12,004 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 183 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 121 active COVID-19 cases, with 578 total cases. Currently, 576 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 41 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 267 cases with 336 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 240 total cases with 267 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 141 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,594 total cases with 4,347 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 135 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,367 total cases with 1,326 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Washington County currently has 189 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,038 total cases with 981 recoveries and 55 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 182 active cases on Dec. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 9, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 254,063 active cases and 1,157,334 recoveries. There have been 1,307,878 total cases reported and 12,438,808 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 23,551 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 202,861 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.