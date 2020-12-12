Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Claus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Claus is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 11, 2020. The sweet cat is between two and four years old. We’re told he enjoys playing and will love any toys given to him. Claus is also a great talker.

“He is the life of the party. He is constantly talking here in our cat building and I have no doubt once he got into a home that he will continue to be chatty,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

Claus is neutered and microchipped so he’s ready to go home with you once you fill out an adoption application. He’s also part of the “12 Strays of Christmas” adoption special. That means until December 23, his adoption fee is just $12. You can learn more about Claus here.

It's that time of year again! From December 10th to the 23rd, there will be 12 pets every day available for adoption for... Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Friday, December 11, 2020

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

