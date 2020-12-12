Another chance for showers and storms Sunday ahead of our next cold front

After a rainy Friday, Saturday brought the sunshine back to the Brazos Valley! If you’re headed out for any Saturday evening plans, it will be a little chilly as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Changes start to roll in overnight as our next weather maker and cold front approach the Brazos Valley.

A quick surge in moisture through the overnight hours Saturday will make patchy fog a possibility early Sunday morning, with a few scattered showers possible by sunrise. Throughout the rest of the morning, the rain chance only goes up from there. As our next cold front pushes through Texas, we’ll watch PinPoint Radar for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front by midday and into the early afternoon. As the front pushes through the area around the 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. timeframe, that activity will start to clear out from west to east, with most of the rain looking to exit the Brazos Valley by the early evening hours.

Severe weather does not look overly likely with this round of showers and storms, but if a stronger storm does acquire extra attention, we’ll keep eyes on isolated wind gusts upwards of about 50 mph. As drier air filters into the Brazos Valley, the wind picks up as we head into Sunday evening with gusts up to 30 mph possible across the area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Milam County from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Go ahead and secure any loose lawn items and holiday decorations!

As a north wind moves cooler air into the Brazos Valley, we’ll start off the upcoming workweek on a MUCH cooler note. We’ll grab the jackets again in the morning and only reach for the 50 degree mark by Monday afternoon!

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with patchy fog possible. 30% chance for showers pre-sunrise. Low: 49. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. High: 64. Wind: Breezy, S/N 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 38. Wind: N 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

