Advertisement

Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin a day after blowout loss to Arizona State

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak.

Sumlin was fired Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that stretched the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons.

“When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership. I thank Kevin for his service to the University of Arizona and wish him the very best in the future.”

Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout.

Sumlin entered this year on the hot seat after the Wildcats closed the 2019 season with seven straight losses.

Arizona lost by four to Southern California to open this season, but suffered lopsided setbacks to Washington and UCLA. The Wildcats blew an early 13-point lead to Colorado last week and were run over by the Sun Devils after allowing two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds.

Arizona State scored the most points in Territorial Cup series history to send Arizona to its fifth straight loss this season, with another possible game next week.

Arizona went 9-20 — 6-17 in the Pac-12 — with no bowl appearances under Sumlin and lost all three games to Arizona State. The lopsided Territorial Cup defeat comes two years after the Wildcats blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead in a 41-40 loss.

Sumlin was hired to replace Rich Rodriguez in 2017 and was expected to improve the Wildcats’ recruiting after having success at Texas A&M. He didn’t have the impact Arizona expected, his best classes coming in 2019 and 2021, when Arizona was ranked No. 56 by the 247Sports composite.

Sumlin made a name for himself in four years at Houston, leading the Cougars to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win in 2012. He got off to a good start at Texas A&M, leading the Aggies to five straight bowl games.

The Aggies tailed off after winning 20 combined games Sumlin’s first two seasons and he was fired after a 5-7 season in 2017.

Arizona showed some promise in Sumlin’s first season in the desert, but went into a downward spiral the past two years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Jerry Reyes, 29
Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars
Jury finds mother of Hazana Anderson guilty
Local man killed in vehicle crash remembered by family.
Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday
Johntae Johnson, 22
College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Fall to TCU
Texas A&M Basketball
No. 10 Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Undefeated Abilene Christian
Florida Gators
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses on court
Franklin advances to state championship with 14-13 win over Waskom