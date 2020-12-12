Advertisement

Brenham’s season ends with 27-24 loss to Marble Falls

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Brenham hosted Marble Falls in the first round of the playoffs, but fell in a heartbreaker 27-24.

The Cubs took a 14-10 lead into the half on a Stephen Stackhouse touchdown pass to Javon Dixon.

The Mustangs would take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. With 2:20 to play Brenham tied the score with a Stackhouse touchdown pass to Brandon Ward.

Marble Falls would march downfield and Logan Barnes kicked the game winner.

Brenham ends there season with a 6-3 record.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Jerry Reyes, 29
Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars

Latest News

Franklin advances to state championship with 14-13 win over Waskom
Huntsville advances to area round with win over Nacogdoches
Pine Tree hands A&M Consolidated first round playoff loss in overtime 34-28
Bryan’s season comes to end with 27-0 loss to Cedar Hill