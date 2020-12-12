Brenham’s season ends with 27-24 loss to Marble Falls

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Brenham hosted Marble Falls in the first round of the playoffs, but fell in a heartbreaker 27-24.

The Cubs took a 14-10 lead into the half on a Stephen Stackhouse touchdown pass to Javon Dixon.

The Mustangs would take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. With 2:20 to play Brenham tied the score with a Stackhouse touchdown pass to Brandon Ward.

Marble Falls would march downfield and Logan Barnes kicked the game winner.

Brenham ends there season with a 6-3 record.

