Bryan-College Station mayors face off in the 15th annual “Salvation Army Mayor Ring Off”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 15th Annual Salvation Army Mayor Ring-Off was held Saturday. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson went bell to bell outside of Walmart in their respective cities. This was all in an effort to raise money for the non-profit’s Red Kettle campaign.

Mayor Nelson from Bryan rang bells at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan while the City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney rang bells at the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard in College Station.

🔔 It's that time of year again! Help Bryan retain its bragging rights - and help members of our community who are... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Monday, December 7, 2020

Last year the mayor’s raised over $6,300, the goal this year is to raise $10,000. The City of Bryan is undefeated in the friendly competition. Mayor Nelson says the friendly competition is good for everyone. “When we both work and compete it’s really the Salvation Army that wins and both the cities and the whole Brazos Valley that wins,” said Nelson. “We do this because there is so much the Salvation Army is doing to help our community, so we’re happy to be a part of the friendly competition.”

Mayor Mooney from College Station says he looks forward to the event every year. He says he too is grateful for the support of the residents of College Station. “We’ve been out here for years both Mayor Nelson, he’s over at the Walmart on Briarcrest and of course I’m here at the College Station Walmart,” said Mooney. “We’re just trying to give people a joyful way of being able to give.”

Help Mayor Mooney win the Mayor Ring Off this year by donating to The Salvation Army!



You can donate in person on Saturday from noon-1p at the CS Walmart or online.



Learn more here: https://t.co/JuI7yx4Guz#cstx #TAMU — College Station (@CityofCS) December 12, 2020

This year, the public will have the ability to give online to their mayor’s kettle. The public can start giving now through Sunday night.

Anyone can go to donate online. Visit the Salvation Army’s website in the related links section. Click on “Mayor Ring Off” to give. The amounts collected online will count toward the mayor’s total.

Tomorrow is the day! Join Mayors Andrew Nelson for the City of Bryan - Government and Mayor Karl Mooney for the City of... Posted by The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station on Friday, December 11, 2020

