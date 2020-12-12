Bryan police investigating reports of shots fired overnight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nobody was injured Saturday morning when two women were fighting in the parking lot at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of College Main Street in Bryan.

Police were notified just before 3:00 a.m of the gunfire. Bryan Police and College Station Police responded to the scene. The investigation revealed that one of the females damaged the other female’s car with a brick. According to police, a known subject fired multiple shots into the air. The suspect who shot into the air struck two fences while fleeing the scene causing extensive damage.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed to the Bryan Police Department for further evidence gathering. The suspect ran from the crash scene on foot and was not located.

One arrest was made for an unrelated drug charge.

Bryan Police are still investigating.

