Bryan’s season comes to end with 27-0 loss to Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to Cedar Hill 27-0 in the bi-district round of the 6A playoffs at Cedar Hill Longhorn Stadium Friday night.

The Longhorns scored in the first quarter on a Kaidon Salter quarterback keeper. Salter added 2 passing touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead at the half. The Vikings started to gain momentum when Du’wayne Paulhill pulled down an interception and returned it 48 yards. But the Vikings turned it over in the red zone and weren’t able to put points on the board.

The Vikings made their first trip to the playoffs since 2016. They finish the season with a 6-3 overall record.

