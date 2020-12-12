Advertisement

College Station ISD hosts Chrissy’s Closet drive-thru Christmas

Hundreds of families participated in the event.
Hundreds of people came by College View High School Saturday morning.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit was easy to see in College Station Saturday morning.

College Station ISD and many volunteers had their annual Chrissy’s Closet Drive-thru Christmas at College View High School.

Hundreds of people received Christmas gifts for kids as well as the children’s parents. Santa Claus also made a special visit for family photos.

Organizers say there is an even greater need this year during the pandemic.

”I think it was real important. It is a tough year you know? We always do all different programs and this great community has all kind of different programs, but I think we can’t do enough. Families are in high need right now,” said Chrissy Hester, College Station ISD Director of Student Services.

Attendees also got presents that were wrapped by age and supplies to make cookies as a fun family activity.

