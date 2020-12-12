Advertisement

Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney Plus is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding increase in its monthly access fee.

Disney’s CEO says the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It boasts more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney Plus subscribers lots of new content that will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest hit on Disney Plus, the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is primed for an announced spinoff series.

All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It will be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Jerry Reyes, 29
Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars

Latest News

Friday's rounds of showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Brazos Valley.
Rainfall Update: Friday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March