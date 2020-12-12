Advertisement

Downtown Bryan hosts new outdoor holiday event

Friday’s event took the place of the city’s annual lighted parade
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan hosted a new event Friday evening, the Lighted Holiday Stroll. The event replaced the city’s annual lighted Christmas parade.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan says they had to change the way they hosted this event because of COVID-19 precautions. Noel says they work closely with the Brazos County Health District while planning all of their events, and they were concerned about residents gathering to watch a moving parade.

In order make it safer, they switched it up. The floats stayed stationary and the community walked around them. The city teamed up with Bryan Broadcasting and Candy 95 to host the event, as community organizations decorated cars, trucks, and built floats.

“We are just working hard to keep these events safe for both participants and local residents to come and enjoy, and to give BCS folks something to come out to. Everyone is looking for something to do, whatever your comfort level is, a lot of our events do take place outdoors and I know that is comfortable for a lot of people,” said Noel.

Downtown Bryan also kicked off its window decorating competition Friday night and folks can continue to vote over the next few days for their favorite displays.

